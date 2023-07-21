BOSTON (WWLP) – The new fiscal year for the state began July 1st, but the legislature still hasn’t come up with a final budget plan.

The budget should have been in place by July 1st, but three weeks later and budget negotiations are still underway. The House and Senate adjourned Thursday for a long weekend and once again did not take on the state budget.

The state has been running on an interim budget that Governor Maura Healey signed at the end of June for a total of $6.66-billion which was only meant to fund the state for roughly one month.

The fiscal year 2024 spending plans were unanimously approved in early June, giving the six-person conference committee about a month to work out the differences between the chambers.

The budget is full of policy and spending differences – for example, the Senate and House took different approaches when it comes to how to spend the new surtax, providing universal free school meals, and putting the lottery online.

“If you made me choose between getting it right, and getting it on time, I would choose getting it right every single time because we have that mechanism of funding the government until we do it,” said State Senator John Velis of Westfield. “I want these negotiations to hurry up quite frankly, I don’t know how else to put it. But I also want them to be right.”

This isn’t the only thing the House and Senate can’t seem to find consensus on either. Local road and bridge funding has been tied up, the House’s gun bill is stalled due to disagreements, tax relief is up in the air and the joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy still can’t come to a consensus to hold hearings with both chambers present.

22News contacted the Governor’s office, but no word on if she plans to file another interim budget.