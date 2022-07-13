BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Students took time from their summer vacations to join lawmakers and advocates to rally at the State House for comprehensive sex education.

Back in September, the Senate passed the Healthy Youth Act and similar bills have passed the Senate three other times. All bills have lost traction when sent to the House.

Wednesday’s rally was to pressure House lawmakers into acting on the bill.

The Healthy Youth Act would streamline sex ed in the Commonwealth and increase the use of comprehensive sex and relationship education in public schools.

Students are just desperate for better sex education, they’re confused, they see all kinds of things on the internet. They just want to know how to take care of themselves, and their friends and have safe healthy relationships. Jaclyn Friedman, Co-Chair of The Healthy Youth Act Coalition

We need to recognize the importance of making sure our students, our children understand the control they can have over their bodies. Jim O’Day, State Representative

The legislation does not mandate sex education in all districts, but only requires schools that offer the topic to use medically accurate and age-appropriate information, include discussions of consent, and incorporate LGBTQ- inclusive sexual health materials.

Parents would be able to opt their children out of the lessons.

House lawmakers would have to act fast to get this passed in time for the end of the session on July 31st.