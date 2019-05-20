Students continue protest at State House for lawmakers to increase school funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – College students staged a “sit-in” at the State House on Monday.

The students are on Day 3 of a protest to urge lawmakers to increase funding for state colleges and universities. More than a dozen students sat outside the house speaker’s and Senate president’s offices Monday, asking them to sit down and talk school funding.

“They haven’t met with us and that’s part of the reason that we’re still sitting here outside their offices because we want them to talk to us about so that we can put a face to this issue,” said Alli Young, a UMass Amherst student.

The students are hoping to get the attention of state senators who will be debating budget items this week. They are hoping to pass budget Amendment 302, which would freeze tuition and fees at UMass while also providing more money for the state’s public colleges.

“It’s a step in the right direction, we’re here for a debt-free future cause people shouldn’t be in debt at all for this, but this budget amendment specifically would be really important, so that’s why we’re here today and tomorrow as well and for the rest of the week,” Irina Costache, another UMass student told 22News.

The group is hoping lawmakers will pass Amendment 302 because they believe it’s a step towards offering free in-state tuition.

House members took up education first in their budget debate, so the students are hoping for an answer on their budget amendment from senators by the end of the day Tuesday.

