Students rally in Boston to support permanent ban on flavored tobacco

BOSTON (WWLP) – In the midst of what public health officials are calling a ‘youth vaping epidemic,’ supporters of the governor’s temporary vape ban would like to see some permanent measures put in place.

A group of students from across Massachusetts gathered outside the House chamber to urge state representatives to pass a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products.

The students talked about their experiences at school to show lawmakers just how bad the problem really is.

“The bathroom had become the Juul Room, people were trading pods between classes, during classes, and a middle schooler had told me that it was easier to get someone to lend him a Juul than a pencil,” Sara Ryan said.

The students fear that after the governor’s temporary vape ban is over, the epidemic will continue, and more people will get sick or die from vaping related illnesses.