Students stage sit-in at State House for more education funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – In an attempt to get a meeting with House Speaker Robert DeLeo a group of students from UMass made sure their voices were heard.

The group chanted “This is what democracy looks like” and “fund our future” while protesting outside the House Speaker’s Office.

These Massachusetts college students have been occupying the statehouse halls for five days. They want top state lawmakers to know that they can’t ignore this problem or their protest.

Their efforts did not go unnoticed by many elected officials.

“I applaud the young people that were here, the teachers that are here making sure making their voice heard. That’s a really important part of democracy,” State Senator Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) told 22News. “I hear them. My colleagues hear them. I personally am committed to making sure we do everything we possibly can for K-12 education.”

The bipartisan-led effort supported by Governor Baker aims to reinvest $1 billion in the state’s K-12 education system.

Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton) wants to put an additional $500 million towards public higher education.

The UMass students want to take educating funding one step further by freezing tuition and fees at all Massachusetts colleges and universities.

