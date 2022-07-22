BOSTON (WWLP) – The Judiciary Committee is sending the Baker Polito Administration’s dangerousness bill to study.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker wrote the bill to help make the state’s Commonwealth safer. The proposed bill from December 15, 2021 was to also better strengthen protections for communities and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, assault and battery, the harmful distribution of explicit images and other crimes.

In the bill, Baker mentions how personal stories of survivors and the families of victims were heard. These stories were of dangerous individuals whose actions impacted innocent lives. Baker states in the bill letter, “…and in many cases… the procedures by which the court system deals with such individuals failed to provide them with the protection and peace of mind they deserve.”

Baker intuited that the bill wouldn’t change the legal standard applicable to dangerousness hearings and would continue to require it, but the unending issue that remains is victims can be exposed to potential harm during pretrial detention. The bill also highlighted how criminal behavior is also an imposed risk to community members safety.

In Massachusetts, most arrested individuals are released pending trial. However, if a person is arrested and released on pretrial conditions, Baker says, “aimed at ensuring the person obeys the law, victims and other members of the public should be able to rely on those conditions for protection and to trust that there will be consequences for a defendant who violates them.”

In 2018, an Act to Protect Victims of Crimes and the Public was first filed. This proposal would expand the list of offenses that provide grounds for a dangerousness hearing. Any loopholes that may limit or prevent safety concerns to be addressed would also be closed.

The goal of the bill is to ensure judges enforce the conditions of pre-trial release by motivating police to detain people that may violate court-ordered release conditions. As of now, a warrant is to be issued first in order for the police to do this. The bill would allow a judge to revoke an individual’s release when the offender has violated a court-ordered condition.

Governor’s filing letter

In the full letter from Baker, all provisions of the legislation are to be addressed.

After the Judiciary Committee’s decision to submit the bill to study, Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito gave their responses.

“The Judiciary Committee’s incomprehensible decision to send our Administration’s dangerousness bill to study is an insult to survivors. Lt. Governor Polito and I have spent the past several months meeting with brave survivors across the Commonwealth who spoke out with the hope of protecting others from facing the same horrors they lived through. The Administration’s bill would have closed loopholes in the criminal justice system, while the Legislature’s decision protects abusers at the expense of survivors.,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“Our Administration has filed the dangerousness bill repeatedly so we can better protect survivors of domestic violence and other violent crimes, and it is deeply disappointing that the Judiciary Committee has sent this bill to study. The Committee’s actions ignore the survivors who came forward to share their personal stories and demonstrate how this bill would have made a difference,” added Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.