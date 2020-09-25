Subbaswamy eyes spring semester options at UMass Amherst

BOSTON (SHNS) – A strategy group of senior campus administrators will deliver spring semester planning recommendations to UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy by Oct. 21.

“Based on what we have learned from the transition last spring, this semester so far, and from other institutions, we should prepare for the possibility that a portion of our teaching and learning will continue to be delivered remotely in the spring,” Subbaswamy wrote in an email to the UMass Amherst community Thursday. “However, we should also build the infrastructure to gradually repopulate campus and resume in-person operations as much as the public health situation permits so we can provide an immersive educational experience and bring back our displaced employees.”

The campus this summer abandoned its plans to bring most students back to campus and the fall semester has featured predominantly remote learning with the implementation of testing, quarantine and COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

Subbaswamy said health and safety remain his highest priority.

The strategy group will be co-chaired by Provost John McCarthy and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life Brandi Hephner LaBanc, and they will be aided by seven working groups.