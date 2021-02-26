Summer camp decision hailed as critical

BOSTON (SHNS) – A state senator from Pittsfield whose district features dozens of overnight and day camps is celebrating Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to permit overnight camps to open in the first step of Phase 4.

While that step is scheduled to start March 22, the Baker administration said Thursday that its decision will mean overnight camps can open this summer.

Sen. Adam Hinds said the decision followed “months of countless phone calls, letters and meetings with the administration,” and that it represents a “victory for working parents,” and will facilitate planning and employee recruitment.

According to the senator’s office, there are 1,000 summer camps in Massachusetts and those camps are responsible for an annual economic contribution of $1.3 billion and over $220 million in directly paid wages.

“The decision by the Baker administration to allow overnight and day camps to operate this summer is a huge win for the 250,000 children served by summer camps across the Commonwealth,” said Matt Scholl, board president of the Massachusetts Camping Association. “The data is clear that camps can effectively uphold the health and well-being of our children and staff when following evidence-based protocols. Children have never needed summer camp more – prioritizing camp is a choice to prioritize healthy and thriving children.”