Superintendents: Move educators up in vaccine plan

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – The 29 school administrators making up the North Shore Superintendents’ Round Table and the teachers’ union presidents in each of their districts are asking Gov. Charlie Baker to move educators into the first phase of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

The plan calls for K-12 and early educators to be vaccinated in the second phase, after individuals who are 75 or older or have two or more conditions that place them at higher risk of COVID-19 complications and the residents and staff of low-income and affordable senior housing.

Phase two is expected to begin sometime next month. In a letter to Baker, the superintendents say states including New York, Connecticut and Maine included educators in the first phase of vaccinations.

“We believe it is inarguable that educators are front line workers,” they wrote. “Given the societal need for public school — not just public school via Zoom — and the expectations set by your office and DESE, educators should be vaccinated immediately and without delay so that they can perform their duties safely and securely.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today