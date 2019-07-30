Supporters continue fight to give undocumented immigrants driver’s licenses

BOSTON (WWLP) – Dozens of civil rights activists urged lawmakers to pass the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to access Massachusetts drivers licenses.

Members of the Pioneer Valley Workers Center joined other immigrant community organizers to show their support for House Bill 30-12.

The group said many undocumented immigrants are deported following traffic stops. They say this bill would prevent hundreds of people from living in fear of being pulled over in Massachusetts.

“It would do wonders, it will offer a layer of protection to many undocumented immigrants living in the United States. They just want to get to work, they just want to bring their kids if they are sick, they just want to live their lives,” Cecilia Pravo with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center said.

The group also believes that the bill would improve public safety for all Massachusetts drivers because immigrants would be required to take a driving test and obtain insurance before they get behind the wheel.