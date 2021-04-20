Supporters eye early college credit expansion

BOSTON (SHNS) – As the state looks for ways to make its education system more equitable and respond to the challenges underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, one possible lever it can pull is expanding early college programs, according to an advocate.

A Senate committee tasked with envisioning a post-pandemic Massachusetts plans a Wednesday afternoon listening session on child care, K-12 education and higher education. One of the scheduled panelists, Latinos for Education advocacy director Manny Cruz, said Tuesday he’d “love to see some increased funding” in the next state budget for early college programs, which allow students to take and earn credit for college courses while still in high school.

“I think one of the reasons why we’re so excited about early college and its expansion is because fundamentally we’re underrepresented in our higher education institutions, in the workforce, and when you think about the types of jobs that folks are going to have to return to, the need for that college degree and career readiness is even greater,” Cruz, who is also a Salem School Committee member, told reporters during a Zoom call with the committee’s chair, Sen. Adam Hinds.

Cruz was among a group of more than 150 officials and advocates who last week wrote to state lawmakers, calling for them to boost early college funding in the fiscal 2022 budget.

That letter asked lawmakers to more than double the Dual Enrollment Grant and Subsidies line item from $3 million this year to $7.4 million “to fund critical credit reimbursements for the State’s higher education institutions.”

The $47.65 billion spending plan House leaders rolled out last week proposes $4 million for the dual enrollment account, doubling what Gov. Charlie Baker allocated in his budget recommendation. Reps. Jeffrey Roy and Joseph McGonagle each filed amendments that would boost it to $7.4 million.