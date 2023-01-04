BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s highest court is set to hear an appeal of the dismissal of charges against the former superintendent and former medical director of the Holyoke Soldiers Home.

In November of 2021, a Hampden Superior Court judge dismissed indictments against Bennett Walsh and Doctor David Clinton for their alleged role in the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

The judge cited a lack of evidence that their actions amounted to a crime, but Attorney General Maura Healey wants the charges reinstated, and filed an appeal.

A hearing on that appeal will be held Wednesday morning before the Supreme Judicial Court in Boston.