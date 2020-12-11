System operator says power grid ready to meet winter demand

BOSTON (SHNS) – Electric grid operators do not expect there will be any problems meeting New England’s power demand this winter and said the region’s peak winter demand is expected to continue its long-running decline.

ISO-New England said this week it expects the region will have sufficient electricity “under both normal and short durations of extreme temperatures” through February based on a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration outlook for New England’s winter.

“Based on weather forecasts, fuel inventory assessments, and decreasing peak energy usage trends, the ISO expects the region will have the electricity it needs to meet consumer demand and maintain system reliability this winter,” ISO-New England Vice President of System Operations & Market Administration Peter Brandien said.

The grid operator said it expects peak demand — the average total electricity used by the regional power system during one hour — will be 20,166 megawatts under normal winter weather and as high as 20,806 MW during extremely cold weather.

That represents a decline of 310 MW or 1.5 percent from last winter’s forecast for normal weather and a drop of 367 MW or 1.7 percent for extreme cold, which ISO-New England said “reflects a long-term trend of declining peak winter energy use.”

The grid operator said that one MW of electricity can serve roughly 1,000 New England homes. Last winter’s demand peaked at 19,033 MW on Dec. 19, 2019, and the grid’s all-time winter peak demand was 22,818 MW set on Jan. 15, 2004, ISO-New England said.

The COVID-19 pandemic “is not expected to impact power system reliability this winter,” ISO-New England said, but adds a layer of uncertainty to the forecast. Aside from the pandemic, other conditions could change the outlook.

“If the region experiences an extended period of extreme cold weather, fuel supplies into the region could become constrained resulting in challenging system operations,” Brandien said.