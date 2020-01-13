Tax abatement deadline approaching in February

BOSTON, (WWLP) – The Secretary of the Commonwealth, William Galvin, is reminding homeowners that the deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in most communities is February 1st.

According to a news release sent to 22News, February 1st is the deadline for property tax payments in two-thirds of the cities and towns in Massachusetts. It is also the last day to file for an abatement in those communities.

“Higher property tax bills can be a hardship, particularly on the elderly and those living on a fixed income. If you believe your assessment is too high, you may want to explore the abatement process.” Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin

Secretary Galvin also said you can challenge a tax bill if you believe that the assessed value is too high in relation to similar properties in the neighborhood, or that the classification is improper.

Exemptions are available for certain elderly homeowners, the blind, disabled veterans, minor children of a deceased parent, or minor children of police or firefighters killed in the line of duty.

22News Reporter Nick Aresco will be covering tips for those who are considering an abatement on 22News starting at 5.