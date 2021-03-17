Tax amnesty on table as senate unemployment insurance bill amendment

Food and accommodation workers have filed more ongoing claims for unemployment insurance in Massachusetts than any other industry since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (Courtesy: EOLWD)

BOSTON (SHNS) – A two-month tax amnesty program would be held sometime next fiscal year under one of 25 amendments filed to Senate legislation intended to stabilize the state’s unemployment insurance (UI) system.

Sen. Michael Moore has proposed that the Department of Revenue waive penalties during the amnesty period in an effort to enable taxpayers, many struggling during the pandemic, to settle with the state on tax obligations.

Among the other amendments that will be dealt with Thursday are a Sen. Becca Rausch temporary corporate tax rate proposal, a Sen. Bruce Tarr plan to enhance penalties for unemployment fraud, and a pair of Sen. Diana DiZoglio amendments designed to enable restaurants to contain costs and continue expanded takeout operations.

The state recovered more than $136 million in unpaid taxes from more than 9,000 people through a two-month tax amnesty program in 2016. Of the owed money collected, $73 million came from people who did not file their tax returns with the state and another $54.6 million came from taxpayers who under-reported the amount they owed, the News Service reported in September 2016.

Lawmakers are trying to wrap up work this month on the UI bill to stabilize a system rocked by imbalances tied to last year’s historic spike in unemployment but also because the state needs to bill its employers soon for first quarter unemployment insurance premiums.

Without legislative action, which will reduce the size of bill increases, businesses are facing an average hike in their unemployment insurance premiums of 60 percent. House and Senate Democrats agreed on a broad outline for the bill, although the Senate bill would more than double the cost of tax breaks for low-income workers who collected unemployment benefits last year. The larger tax break in the Senate bill raised the overall fiscal note on that legislation to $351 million, and could set up a key difference with the House.