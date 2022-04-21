BOSTON (WWLP) – To give tax breaks or not to give tax breaks, that is the million, or rather $700 million question that everyone at the State House wants an answer to.

For weeks now, the Governor and the legislature have gone back and forth over how to spend billions of dollars in surplus revenue. Baker filed a bill which would provide over $700 million in tax relief to parents, low-income workers and seniors.

“There are a lot of people out there that are struggling with 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10% year over year increases in a lot of the goods and services that they buy who are scratching their heads and wondering why the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, when we have billions of dollars in surplus revenue, isn’t trying to do something to give it back to them,” said Governor Baker.

The legislature however has decided to take a different approach. House leaders have filed a bill to spend the surplus revenue to expand childcare services and put some money away for a rainy day.

This process typically takes months but we are right on the cusp of budget season, so for his last budget cycle in office, Baker is hoping to see his tax bill cross the finish line.

