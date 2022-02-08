Tax cuts force look at stability of government, taxpayers

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Top Democrats said Tuesday that Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan to offer tax relief to hundreds of thousands of parents, renters, seniors and other middle-income taxpayers will get its “due diligence,” but were non-committal on the centerpiece of the Republican governor’s final state spending plan as he prepares to leave office next year.

Baker has proposed close to $700 million in tax cuts as multiple governors around the country are eyeing tax relief this year. State revenues in Massachusetts continue to soar as they have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, creating surpluses and pools of money that have been used to boost spending and state reserves.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker offered $1 billion in tax cuts as part of his budget this year, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed $336 million in tax relief. Both are Democrats.

Legislative leaders on Beacon Hill, however, cautioned that the state’s fortunes could turn on a dime as federal support dries up and factors like inflation and tight supply chains hold the potential to slow economic growth. House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz also cited the need to fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, protect vulnerable residents from a “housing crisis” and invest in transportation.

“I’m absolutely open minded,” Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues said after the hearing. Michlewitz said it was “a little too early to make any real determinations,” noting that Baker’s plan contains multiple changes to the tax code that each have their own costs associated. “Obviously the governor put significant efforts making this a part of his budget. I think we want to give him the due respect of at least analyzing it and making sure that it’s getting its full due diligence, and so that’s something were working on together now,” Michlewitz said.

The Legislature kicked off its annual budget process on Tuesday when Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan, along with other statewide elected officials, testified before the House and Senate Ways and Means committees on Baker’s $48.5 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2023. Heffernan, who was presenting his fifth budget on behalf of the administration, described the state’s economy as “resilient” in the face of an ongoing public health crisis, and highlighted how Baker’s budget would boost an already healthy $4.6 billion “rainy day” fund to $6.6 billion by the end of the next fiscal year. “The state’s strong fiscal standing has also positioned us to be able to offer relief to Massachusetts taxpayers. This is especially important at this moment, as people face continued economic instability and rising costs due to inflation, supply-chain issues, and other factors,” Heffernan said.

The tax relief push from the administration comes as the state is witnessing continued strong tax collections. After raising its expected fiscal 2022 tax collection target by $1.5 billion in January, the Department of Revenue reported earlier this month that collections are running $1.45 billion above the revised targets. The administration attributed some growth to tax law changes that produced a temporary bump, but even after backing out those revenues, they say the state is running $794 million, or 4 percent, ahead of benchmarks.

Michlewitz said it was important after two years of budgeting in a pandemic that legislators “find stability and predictability in our budget system, something that has been nearly impossible during this COVID-19 era.” “Throughout these unprecedented times, the commonwealth has seen historic highs in terms of our revenue numbers. We have made some difficult decisions along the way to make that happen. However, without the assistance from the federal government it is safe to say that we would be dealing with an entirely different budgetary situation than we are right now,” the Boston Democrat said. “Unfortunately, this level of support is not permanent and going forward we must keep that in mind as we plan this budget cycle and the ones that follow it,” Michlewitz continued.

Baker has proposed to double tax credits for dependents and child care, double the allowable maximum for the senior circuit breaker property tax credit and increase the cap on deductions for rent payments from $3,000 to $5,000. He is also looking to raise the income level at which people are required to file taxes to $12,400 for single filers, $18,650 for heads of households, and $24,800 for joint filers in a move that would save about 234,000 low-income taxpayers $41 million annually. The rest of Baker’s tax plan calls for cutting the tax rate on short-term capital gains from 12 percent to 5 percent and doubling the threshold at which the estate tax kicks in to $2 million, with the tax only applying to the value of estate above $2 million rather than the whole amount.

Heffernan called the short-term capital gains rate “markedly uncompetitive” with other states, and something important to consider as opportunities for remote work give employees and businesses the option of relocating outside of Massachusetts. He also said that because of inflation the current estate tax would “trip” a lot of middle-income families as close to 9 percent of single-family homes in Massachusetts approach the $1 million valuation mark. “Because of inflation, many many more people are paying the estate tax,” said Heffernan, telling lawmakers that the full impact of the $231 million tax cut would not be realized until fiscal year 2024.

Asked by Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante how Baker’s spending and tax plan fit into the context of the November vote on a plan to add a 4 percent surtax on household income over $1 million, Heffernan called the so-called millionaires tax “dangerous policy” and unnecessary given the way Baker’s budget would simultaneously build state reserves, invest in long-term liabilities like the pension system and offer tax relief at the same time. “If you look at the way our tax systems work right now, it’s working much to the benefit of all our residents,” he said.

While members of the committee spent very little time delving into Baker’s tax cut plans, both Michlewitz and Rodrigues focused much of their questioning on the state’s MassHealth program, which at $17.8 billion gross is the largest single part of the budget. Heffernan said the overall size of the MassHealth, or state Medicaid, program is projected to decrease by $1.8 billion in fiscal 2023 due to the end of enhanced federal reimbursements tied to the COVID-19 public health emergency and the ability for the state to resume the eligibility redetermination process later this year. The cost to the state for administering the health benefits program, however, is projected to climb $293 million, or 4 percent, including a $115 million investment in behavioral health services and a fully-staffed help-line to connect individuals to mental health and addiction treatment at any time of day.

Both Rodrigues and Michlewitz said they were concerned that individuals and families might not be prepared to transition off MassHealth as the state begins to redetermine eligibility, a process that has been frozen during the federal COVID-19 health emergency set to expire on April 11. “We don’t want to surprise anyone going forward,” Heffernan said, explaining that the state must give 45 days notice and benefits won’t begin to expire until mid-July at the earliest. The secretary said the administration expects the MassHealth rolls to be trimmed from about 2.16 million during the pandemic to 1.9 million, which is still above the 1.75 million pre-pandemic enrollment, but Heffernan said most of those people would become eligible for employer-sponsored coverage or a subsidized plan through the Health Connector.

Another highlight of Baker’s budget is a proposed $591.4 million increase in public education spending to fund the Student Opportunity Act, including a $485 million increase Chapter 70 funding. Heffernan said low-income school districts will receive the biggest boost after the state recorded an increase of 26,000 students in October qualifying as low-income.

The budget calls for the quadrupling of the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program to $80 million to fund a permanent increase of the benefit limit to $7,000 over 12 months, up from $4,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic. And Heffernan told the committee that Baker will soon file a supplemental budget for fiscal 2022 that would include more funding for rental assistance to build on the $620 million in state and federal funding deployed to prevent housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker’s budget would also put an additional $250 million into the state’s pension reserve to lower future annual pension obligations, funds the implementation of the 2020 policing reform law and increases spending on reentry and diversion programs to $78.3 million, along with a proposal to eliminate all parole and probation fees.

The committees on Tuesday also heard from Secretary of State William Galvin, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Auditor Suzanne Bump, Inspector General Glenn Cunha and Secretary of Technology Services and Security Curt Wood. Galvin told lawmakers that Baker’s budget has “dramatically underfunded” elections, and Bump requested $500,000 to help her office launch an information technology audit initiative in the new year. “It’s essential that an organization’s IT infrastructure and data are secure as the number of and level of sophistication in cyber threats continue to increase,” Bump said.

Attorney General Maura Healey did not testify Tuesday due to a scheduling conflict, but her office said it was working with legislators to find a future date when she could do so.

The House and Senate Ways and Means Committee plan seven more hearings over the coming weeks to dig into more specific areas of the governor’s budget, according to Michlewitz, before the House releases and debates its version of the budget in April.