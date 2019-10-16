Tax exemption for working families shot down by House Democrats

BOSTON (WWLP) – A tax exemption for working families was not included in the version of the $715 million spending bill passed by House Democrats.

The bill emerged from the House Ways and Means Committee late Monday night without tax relief language that Gov. Charlie Baker sought for residents who have children or care for dependent relatives.

Baker’s “working families” tax relief plan would have doubled the income tax exemption for dependents from $1,000 to $2,000. Many state representatives are hoping to see the exemption added back into the bill through today’s amendment process.

“I think there’s a tendency today in politics to forget, to ignore the middle class and we need to do what we can, like getting that back in this bill today for the middle class, they are the forgotten class right now,” Representative Velis said.

Opponents of the governor’s proposed tax exemption believe the break only benefits certain families and wouldn’t help the state’s lowest income residents.

A version of the bill they would like to see passed would include a tax break for middle and lower-class families.