Teachers eligible for vaccines in 6 states

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – At least 12 states have made some teachers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, according to EducationWeek, which is tracking the vaccine’s rollout across America’s schools.

Teachers became eligible in New Mexico on Jan. 8; in Michigan, Utah and New York on Jan. 11; and in Hawaii and Idaho on Jan. 12, according to the publication.

Some teachers are eligible in Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, West Virginia, California and Arizona, and in Vermont, the vaccine plan is based on age and health risk, not occupation.

Massachusetts has K-12 and early educators slotted into the second of three phases, set to begin sometime next month.

