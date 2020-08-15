Teachers, parents split on school re-opening plans

BOSTON (WWLP) – Everyone’s wondering what school districts will do in the fall, will they have kids return to the classroom or go full remote?

Well, teachers and parents are currently advocating for two different things. In a letter from the Massachusetts Teachers Association, members called for schools to remain closed until certain public health benchmarks are met.

MTA President Merrie Najimy spoke about the issue saying quote, “One of the many consequences is that our school buildings don’t have properly functioning ventilation systems to keep the indoor air safe.”

Many parents across the Commonwealth feel the exact opposite of the MTA and they are calling on schools to fully re-open in the fall.

A rally outside the statehouse earlier this week featured children holding signs that read, “we want to go back to school.” Governor Charlie Baker has suggested that schools in communities with a low number of cases should re-open for in-person learning in some way.

It will ultimately be up to school committees to decide.