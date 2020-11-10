Testing solutions application deadline is Friday

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The next application cycle closes Friday at noon in the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center’s Accelerating Coronavirus Testing Solutions (ACTS) program.

According to the center, the $3.6 million initiative aims to “develop rapid, innovative ‘at-home’ or point of care testing methods and mitigate current supply chain barriers.”

Eligible projects need to fall in two critical areas: testing innovations are that are easier and quicker to perform and can be done by patients outside of a health care practitioner’s office, and projects that address supply chain bottlenecks or increase novel manufacturing capacity.