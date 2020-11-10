Testing solutions application deadline is Friday

BOSTON (SHNS) – The next application cycle closes Friday at noon in the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center’s Accelerating Coronavirus Testing Solutions (ACTS) program.
According to the center, the $3.6 million initiative aims to “develop rapid, innovative ‘at-home’ or point of care testing methods and mitigate current supply chain barriers.”
Eligible projects need to fall in two critical areas: testing innovations are that are easier and quicker to perform and can be done by patients outside of a health care practitioner’s office, and projects that address supply chain bottlenecks or increase novel manufacturing capacity.