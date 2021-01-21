Testing still in demand on Cape

by: Colin A. Young, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – Even as public health officials begin thinking about how to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to residents on Cape Cod, officials there said Thursday that they are also seeing sustained demand for COVID-19 testing.

Sean O’Brien, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Barnstable County Department of Health and the Environment, said Thursday that the county gets between 400 and 500 people each day who want to be tested for the coronavirus.

“We are still seeing a lot of people going in for testing at all of our sites,” he said. O’Brien said most people can get an appointment to be tested the same day that they call to inquire about testing.

