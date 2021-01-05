Testing this weekend in East Bridgewater

BOSTON (SHNS) – East Bridgewater is hosting a drive-up COVID-19 testing site this weekend, with no-cost tests available to anyone, including people without symptoms of the coronavirus and those from outside of East Bridgewater.

Town officials are encouraging anyone who attended holiday gatherings to get tested, and people are asked to complete a registration form before arriving at the East Bridgewater Junior-Senior High School test site.

Along with the completed registration form, test recipients are asked to bring their driver’s license and insurance card, if they have health insurance.

The tests will be administered in a partnership with ACCU Reference Medical Lab, and are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday