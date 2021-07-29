The first winners were picked in the Vaxmillions giveaway, will you be next?

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, the first 2 winners of the VaxMillions giveaway were at the State House to claim their prize, and despite being a little skeptical at first, they both said this money is life changing.

During a ceremony in the Governor’s office, Darrell Washington of Weymouth and Daniela Maldonado of Chelsea were handed big checks to show off their winnings.

Both recipients said they were shocked to receive a call from the state and at first they thought it was a scam but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“I have family members who have comorbidities and I just couldn’t imagine me being a host for the virus and then getting them sick and critically ill and possibly passing away, I just couldn’t do that,” Darrell Washington said.

Thursday’s drawing was the first of five in the VaxMillions giveaway. Fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts will have four more chances to win $1 million.

Adults in the Commonwealth aren’t the only ones that can still enter to win, residents aged 12 to 17 could receive a 300 thousand dollar scholarship. Winners will be chosen every week for the next month and you only have to register once to be included in the next four drawings.