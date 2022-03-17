BOSTON (WWLP) – The Irish Minister of Education visited the Massachusetts statehouse Thursday. 22News was there for her visit and explains the significance of meeting with the legislature this St. Patrick’s day.

There are many connections between Ireland and Massachusetts, so it’s only fitting that Minister Foley visits the city of Boston on St. Patrick’s day. Norma Foley was appointed to her role as minister of education in 2020. Just like here in the U.S. Foley had to make some tough decisions regarding in-person learning, but she navigated the challenges very well.

On Thursday she made it her mission to help Ukrainian children fleeing violence, get enrolled in the public school system in Ireland, and her advocacy doesn’t stop there.

“So it is right that we in Ireland help others who must flee their homes when we are in a position to do so,” said Foley.

Minister Foley noted that numerous Irish companies have been established in Massachusetts, and trade relations between Ireland and the people of the Commonwealth are key to keeping our relationship strong. In fact, when flights shut down during the pandemic, Foley said the option of flying from Dublin to Boston was never taken away.

Now Foley also has a unique connection to western Massachusetts. She’s from the town of Tralee Ireland, which is actually Springfield’s sister city.