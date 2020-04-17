The possibility of an early vote by mail amidst Coronavirus

BOSTON (WWLP) – With election season in full swing, candidates are considering different ways to allow residents to cast their ballots.

Congressman Kennedy is challenging sitting Senator Ed Markey for his seat in Massachusetts and he is hoping to avoid voting issues like the state of Washington ran into earlier this month.

In the midst of a pandemic, candidates running for office say they don’t want to put public health at risk by making voters go to the polls.

Kennedy is just one of the people who has been outspoken about the possibility of mail in voting and now he is asking state election officials to consider the option.

“One of the best way we can safeguard our democracy and the secrecy of our ability to vote is make sure people can cast their ballots without having to put their health and the health of their neighbors at risk.” Congressman Joe Kennedy

Secretary of state William Galvin has expressed some skepticism around mail in voting. He worries about how to decide which ballot to mail to unenrolled voters in primary elections.

The primary for the U.S. Senate race was scheduled for September 1, and the general election for November 3, but it is unclear if those dates will change due to the coronavirus.