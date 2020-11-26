The U.S. Attorney for MA announces new investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, announced that he will bring in outside help to look for the people who tried to steal millions of dollars from the state.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, more than 30,000 unemployment claims were filed at the beginning of November, and only about 1,000 of those were legitimate claims.

Baker blames online bots for infiltrating the system.

Andrew Lelling’s office has hired an Assistant U.S. Attorney to focus solely on the fraudulent claims, in hopes of finding out who’s responsible.

Lelling released a statement about the investigation stating,“Unfortunately, there are those who take advantage of national crises to enrich themselves at the expense of American taxpayers.”

22News has contacted Lelling’s office for comment on the investigation process, and to see if they had any early leads, but they were not available.