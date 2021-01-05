Third field hospital not currently planned

Boston Statehouse

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

Posted: / Updated:
Hannah Tellier

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Team Rubicon volunteer, EMT Hannah Tellier, from Boston, holds a COVID-19 test in the emergency room of the Kayenta Health Center on the Navajo reservation in Kayenta, Ariz. Across the nation, Native American tribes are working to protect their oldest members from the coronavirus. The effort is about more than protecting lives. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state does not currently have plans to set up a third COVID-19 field hospital, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Monday, but is planning to open a dedicated long-term care facility in the southeastern part of the state to serve “discharge-ready COVID-positive nursing home residents.”

The Lowell field hospital opened Monday with an overall physical capacity of 75 patients and is starting with “a pod of 14,” Sudders said.

It joins an already-open field hospital at Worcester’s DCU Center, which Sudders said has a physical capacity of about 150 to 200 patients and is currently staffed for 75. She said the Worcester facility served 59 patients over the course of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today