Third field hospital not currently planned

BOSTON (SHNS) – The state does not currently have plans to set up a third COVID-19 field hospital, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Monday, but is planning to open a dedicated long-term care facility in the southeastern part of the state to serve “discharge-ready COVID-positive nursing home residents.”

The Lowell field hospital opened Monday with an overall physical capacity of 75 patients and is starting with “a pod of 14,” Sudders said.

It joins an already-open field hospital at Worcester’s DCU Center, which Sudders said has a physical capacity of about 150 to 200 patients and is currently staffed for 75. She said the Worcester facility served 59 patients over the course of the weekend.