BOSTON (WWLP) – Monday is Juneteenth, a celebration of freedom in America. The Black and Latino Caucus held a flag-raising event to mark the third time the state has recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday.

Governor Deval Patrick, the state’s first and only black governor, first signed a proclamation in 2007 recognizing Juneteenth in the Bay State. But it wasn’t until 2020 that it became an official holiday. Republican Governor Charlie Baker signed the measure into law in 2020 for celebration the following year.

The holiday was included as an amendment to a coronavirus spending bill, which was sponsored by Representative Bud Williams of Springfield. “Across the Commonwealth, and you realize it’s a Federal Holiday now, it gives some kind of relief and some kind of sensitivity that people understand and recognize this day, that it means so much. This is American history.”

The Black and Latino Caucus celebrated the day by hoisting up the Juneteenth flag to fly alongside the Commonwealth’s flag outside the State House. The Caucus also sang the Black National Anthem, and reflected on how far the country has come, but also acknowledged how far the country still has to go.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas were told they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday became an official Federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed it into law in 2021, it’s also the first new Federal holiday since Martin Luther King Day.

