Thousands sign petition against Massachusetts back to school flu shot mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – The flu shot will now be mandatory for all children returning to school in Massachusetts.

He said this is all being done in the interest of public health and a driving force behind this decision is the fact that, flu symptoms are very similar to COVID symptoms.

DPH announced on Wednesday that the flu vaccine will be required from the age of six months on for attendees of Massachusetts child care programs, pre-schools, K-12 schools, and colleges and universities.

Students will need to get their flu vaccines by Dec. 31 for the 2020-2021 flu season, unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

“The more people who get the flu shot and don’t get the flu and don’t end up in the ER and don’t get the flu and end up in the hospital the more capacity we’ll have to actually serve the people who do have COVID,” Gov. Baker said.

There has been a lot of pushback on this decision on social media. So far, more than 16,000 people have signed a petition against the new mandate, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of their human rights.

There is a protest against this new mandate scheduled for next Saturday, and it will take place right outside the Statehouse.