Three charged in alleged UMass Amherst illegal kickback payments

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General has charged three men with taking thousands in illegal kickbacks from UMass Amherst.

On Wednesday, two men were indicted for allegedly taking illegal payments from outside contractors at UMass Amherst. A third man also faces charges for allegedly making those payments.

The AG’s Office alleges that John Strycharz, a former supervisor at UMass Amherst oversaw contractors who were hired to remove asbestos, mold, and other hazardous materials.

During that time the AG said Strycharz intentionally hid that he had a secret ownership or financial interest in Compass Restoration, a Ludlow-based company owned by one of the other men charged – Victor Rodrigues.

According to court documents, from 2008 to 2015, Strycharz supervised millions of dollars worth of work at UMass – which he hired Compass Restoration to complete without disclosing his connection to the company.

Strycharz allegedly accepted illegal gifts from Compass Restoration including vacations in Mexico, motorboats, and labor at a family property.

The AG’s Office also charged a third man, Michael McGoldrick for allegedly accepted a $3,000 check from Compass Restoration in support of his son’s auto racing activities.

All three men are set to appear in Hampshire Superior Court at a later date.