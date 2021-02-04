Three new cases at Middlesex Jail

BOSTON (SHNS) – Three more individuals housed in a unit for people newly admitted to the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Peter Koutoujian’s office said in a Wednesday night update.

The three cases follow two that the jail announced on Tuesday, and the sheriff’s office said in a statement that all five people who had now tested positive “had been in precautionary quarantine since their intake and had not been placed in the general population.”

All will be re-tested in one week. Fourteen other individuals tested as part of the same group were negative, the update said.

“These new cases highlight the fact we are not a fortress on a hill and that the issues impacting our communities, impact our facility as well,” Koutoujian said. “In the days and weeks ahead we will continue to follow the medically-driven approach we established last February and reinforce crucial mitigation efforts including mask-wearing.”