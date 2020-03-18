Timeframe for Muni-Governance Bill: “Short Order”

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lawmakers are looking to agree in “short order” on a bill facilitating governance flexibility in cities and towns during the coronavirus crisis and could consider other legislation over the longer term to “fill in the blanks,” according to a House chairman.

Rep. James O’Day, co-chairman of the Municipalities Committee that is reviewing emergency legislation filed by Gov. Charlie Baker, said the governor’s bill aimed to take a narrow view of some immediate needs and “I don’t think that’s a bad idea.”

“I think we’re looking to just make sure we have the essential pieces of a governance bill that we can feel comfortable with, that our communities will be able to work around,” O’Day told the News Service on Wednesday in a phone interview. “I’m hoping that we can get this done in short order and it’s at least a good framework where folks feel mostly comfortable about what it’s looking for us to accomplish.”

In his filing letter Monday, Baker wrote that the bill “creates several options for Towns to address the immediate problem that COVID-19 and the risks of large, public gatherings present to Town Meetings that may be scheduled to occur in the coming weeks.”

The coronavirus state of emergency in Massachusetts is entering its second week, with a ban on gatherings of more than 25 people in place and everyone being encouraged to practice social distancing to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The bill permits a town meeting moderator to declare a 30-day postponement due to a public health emergency after consulting with the town select board. To accommodate longer delays, the bill permits the select board to extend the date of annual town meetings beyond the existing statutory cutoff of June 30.

Also, the bill would permit towns to reduce town meeting quorum requirements “to permit communities to conduct their most pressing business with a reduced number of members in attendance.”

The committee has set a noon Thursday deadline for testimony to be submitted on the bill (H 4572).

O’Day said he expected to meet with co-chair Sen. Becca Rausch to discuss the bill and said whether other committee members wanted to meet to talk about it would be a “personal decision.” An electronic poll will be the method for voting on the bill in committee, he said.

Asked whether the panel had a mechanism to make testimony on the bill public, since there’s no public hearing being held on it, O’Day said that was a “good question” and “something we have to figure out” once testimony has been submitted.

Baker’s bill would also address fiscal ramifications of postponed town meetings by allowing towns that are unable to finalize budgets before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year to continue month-to-month spending at the same levels as the current fiscal year.

The bill also authorizes a three-year amortization period for deficit spending related to the COVID-19 emergency, which the governor said would relieve cities and towns from figuring all of the costs into their fiscal 2021 tax rates.

O’Day predicted talks on proposals addressing municipal elections scheduled for the spring would occur with Election Laws Committee House Chair John Lawn.