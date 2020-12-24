Time’s ticking for MA legislature to pass police reform, healthcare, other bills

BOSTON (SHSN) – The legislature is considering major changes to police work, healthcare, abortion rights, and much more.

After spending months in conference committees several major bills have emerged in time for the legislature to vote on them. That includes a major police reform bill which would allow officers to use facial recognition software in certain situations.

“I think it’s important also to remember that this is a start of what will have to be a series of changes and reforms that need to be made, but it’s a very significant start,” Sen. Eric Lesser told 22News.

The legislature has gone back and forth with the Governor on several issues including police reform and reproductive health.

The governor does have the ability to veto bills that are sent to him by the legislature, but with Democrats holding the super majority in both chambers it is likely that his vetoes will be overridden.

Lawmakers have until January 5 to wrap up their debates and get these bills passed or they will have to be pushed off until the next session.