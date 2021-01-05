Top adviser: Half dose talks occurring with Moderna, FDA

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Saying the FDA would make any ultimate decision, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed said Sunday that consideration is being given to giving half a dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to people between the ages of 18 and 55.

During an appearance on “Face the Nation” on CBS, Dr. Moncef Slaoui said giving half of the two-dose Moderna vaccine regimen to that population “means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have.”

Slaoui said a half dose, or 50 microgram dose, for that population “induces identical immune response to the hundred microgram dose.”

He said, “We are in discussion with Moderna and with the FDA, of course ultimately it will be an FDA decision, to accelerate injecting half the volume. I think that’s a more responsible approach that will be based on facts and data to immunize more people.”