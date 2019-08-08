Top aides to Mayor Marty Walsh face misconduct allegations

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The mayor of Boston is in the midst of a scandal.

Just this week, Boston public officials had to answer to several allegations of misconduct committed by people under their control. Leading to calls to do more to prevent political workers from abusing their authority.

Top aides to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh were convicted of extortion this week for bullying music festival organizers into hiring union workers in exchange for city permits.

But, Walsh isn’t the only high-ranking elected official under fire right now; Governor Charlie Baker and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack were forced to answer questions about a transit police officer who was found using her work vehicle to escort a friend through rush hour traffic, with lights flashing and siren blaring.

Governor Charlie Baker told 22News, “Obviously that’s completely unacceptable and that officer no longer works for the MBTA, which should be the case.”

In the not too distant past, former State Senate President, Amherst State Senator Stan Rosenberg resigned after his husband allegedly groped legislative aides, and tried to trade Rosenberg’s influence.

Even though Rosenberg was accused of no wrong-doing, he had to go.

People feel an elected official is responsible for anyone under their control, who’s abusing their authority.