Top state lawmakers back Senator Markey for re-election

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ 2020 U.S. Senate race is heating up.

A fellow democrat with a familiar name is considering a challenge to the state’s incumbent U.S. Senator

Top state lawmakers said they’re still planning to back incumbent U.S. Senator Ed Markey no matter who’s in the race.

Congressman Joe Kennedy has said he’s thinking about challenging Markey in next year’s Democratic Primary. But State Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo both said Kennedy’s interest in the Senate seat has not impacted their support for Markey’s re-election.

“I stand by my endorsement of Senator Markey,” Spilka said.

“I do too,” DeLeo added. “I’ve known the senator since he was a congressman in my district.”

Markey already has two other democratic challengers. Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman Steve Pemberton announced they are running in the 2020 Democratic primary for Senate.

All of the democratic candidates, as well as Representative Kennedy, are planning to attend the annual Massachusetts Democratic Party convention at the MassMutual Center in Springfield this weekend.