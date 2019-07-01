Top state lawmakers react to RMV’s involvement in deadly accident

BOSTON (WWLP) – Top state lawmakers met for their weekly leadership meeting Monday.

Speaker DeLeo and Senate President Spilka are hoping to see major changes to the state’s transportation system, after the RMV’s failure to act on an out of state citation.

The Connecticut citation that could have taken 23-year-old West Springfield resident Volodymyr Zhukovskyy off the road was not acted upon by the Massachusetts RMV back in May.

Now, top state lawmakers are hoping to see major reforms to the RMV’s record sharing division.

“There’s more work that needs to be done through the administration in looking into some of these issues,” Senate President Spilka said. “I believe that we will get updated, we talked about getting updated again next week.”

On Monday, Governor Baker and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack rolled out their plan to improve the way Massachusetts receives information about driving infractions that occur in other states.

They hope to sift through thousands of citations, dating back over a year to determine and address other threats to public safety.

Officials at the RMV are hoping to digitize all traffic infractions so police officers can access that information when looking at a motorist driving record.