Top state lawmakers recognize employees for excellence on the job

BOSTON (WWLP) – In state government, employees who aren’t front and center on a particular issue often go without the recognition they deserve, something that state lawmakers are hoping to change with this award ceremony.

The 35th Annual Human Resources Division Performance Recognition Awards was hosted in the Gardner auditorium today. The Governor and Lt. Governor thanked each and every person who attended the event for helping to make the Commonwealth a better place.

“They do it because the chance to serve, the chance to add value, the chance to do something special for their community or their Commonwealth moves them,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

Award recipients included the Merrimack Valley Office Team, who assisted those impacted by the 2018 gas explosions. Also recognized were several individuals who were instrumental in helping with issues like housing access, education funding, and emergency management.

Award ceremonies like these give lawmakers the opportunity to highlight some of the selfless duties that state employees preform every day.

