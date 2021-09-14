Town councilor urges court, state to address health concerns at Springfield courthouse

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Town Councilor Sean Powers has drafted a resolution urging the trial court and state legislature to address the health concerns surrounding the building.

Powers says it’s in the best interest of both courthouse employees, and the larger community, that the courthouse remained closed until it could be made safe. The resolution itself is calling for the destruction of the courthouse entirely.

“I really hope that it raises an eyebrow in Boston and says hey we really need to focus on this, instead of leaving us off that master plan or that capital budget, maybe they can have some sort of hearing and they can have us back on there and address this issue.”

This resolution will be presented to the Agawam, Springfield, and West Springfield town councils at separate meetings in the coming weeks.