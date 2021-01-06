Town of Amherst hosting first responder vaccine clinic

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Town of Amherst announced Tuesday that it will host a clinic site for first responders of Hampshire County to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic – at the Bangs Community Center, 70 Boltwood Walk in downtown Amherst – will be for first responders in Amherst, Belchertown, Granby, Hadley, Hatfield, Pelham, South Hadley and Ware only, and is in addition to a clinic that will be held at UMass Amherst, which all first responders in Massachusetts are eligible for.

Pre-registration will be required and a registration link will be up later this week on the town’s vaccination webpage.

Appointment hours will be available for the following blocks: Monday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 12, 5 p.m. – 7:35 p.m., and Thursday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m