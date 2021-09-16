Treasurer: New listing of unclaimed properties released

Days before the first 100 lots are set to open for bidding in this year’s unclaimed property auction, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg displayed some of the goods in her office [Photo: Katie Lannan/SHNS]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg has released the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property.

Over 49,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses. The new list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. The list of names will be published in regional and local papers.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

You can check the list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call the live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).