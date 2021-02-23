Treasurer working remotely, with residual symptoms

BOSTON (SHNS) – After her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, Treasurer Deb Goldberg is “fully back on schedule,” according to a spokeswoman, but still has residual symptoms such as coughing and tiredness.

“The Treasurer greatly appreciates all the kind words of support she’s received, which has kept her spirits up. She considers herself lucky and looks forward to a full recovery soon,” a Goldberg spokeswoman said in a statement.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, the treasurer’s office announced that she had tested positive and was quarantining at her home in Brookline.

At the time, the Treasury said Goldberg planned to work remotely and Goldberg confirmed on Twitter Monday that she continues to work remotely.

Goldberg chaired a meeting of the Lottery Commission from her home Tuesday morning and made no mention of her bout with the coronavirus or her symptoms, other than to occasionally cough.