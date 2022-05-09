BOTSON (SHNS) – Deputy Treasurer Sarah Kim has been appointed to serve as the interim chairwoman of the Cannabis Control Commission while Treasurer Deb Goldberg’s team searches for a more permanent replacement for inaugural chairman Steven Hoffman.

Kim, who oversees the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, serves as general counsel to the Treasury and was involved in the initial efforts to implement the 2016 voter law that legalized marijuana, “has extensive leadership experience and knowledge about the standards, goals, and operations of the Commission, as well as perspective on necessary steps as we progress in the implementation of good policies in Massachusetts,” Goldberg said.

Kim has been sworn in and is expected to chair the CCC’s meeting scheduled for Thursday. “Having previously worked alongside Sarah, I know she will instantly hit the ground running and add tremendous talent to our dynamic team,” CCC Executive Director Shawn Collins, who was a senior aide to Goldberg before being chosen to lead the CCC, said.

Before the Treasury, Kim was an assistant attorney general in the fraud and financial crimes division under Attorney General Martha Coakley and had worked 10 years as a litigation attorney prior to her start in state service. She holds degrees from the Villanova University School of Law and Dartmouth College, according to Goldberg’s office.

Hoffman quietly resigned from the CCC last month, about four months before his five-year inaugural term on the body that regulates legal marijuana in Massachusetts was due to expire. Goldberg, who tapped the former Bain executive to chair the CCC in 2017, is charged with picking someone with corporate management, finance, or securities experience to replace him on the CCC and she is also responsible for designating the CCC’s chair. Goldberg is accepting applications for the CCC chairmanship until June 4.