Tropical Storm Henri is gone, but who is left to pay the clean-up bill?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill will soon begin assessing the financial burden of Tropical Storm Henri.

Tropical Storm Henri knocked out power for thousands of Massachusetts residents and caused flood damage in almost every corner of the state, but the financial burden to put the Commonwealth back together falls more on the citizens than it does on the state.

On Saturday, Governor Charlie Baker held a news conference to urge residents to stay safe when tropical storm Henri passed through the bay state.

“We’re in touch with our partners throughout all of western and central Massachusetts, and we’ll be ready to assist with washed-out roads, debris clean up and power outages as they become necessary,” Baker said.

When the storm finally hit Massachusetts wind gusts got up to 35 miles per hour and roughly 8,500 homes lost power as a result. To restore electricity utility companies typically pay out-of-pocket. However, they could increase their rates or charge a ‘clean up’ fee to recoup the cost.

When it comes to cleaning up debris on private property homeowners are responsible for those costs but most insurance policies do cover storm damage.

As for the state and federal governments, very little financial burden is placed on them once a major storm passes through. The state tends to foot the bill for food, shelter, and emergency personnel. While the federal government helps to pay for major infrastructure fixes like highway or bridge repairs.