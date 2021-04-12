Tuesday’s Holyoke oversight hearing canceled

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Legislature’s special committee investigating the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak will no longer hold an oversight hearing Tuesday after the lone witness scheduled to testify backed out.

Committee chairs said Monday evening that Department of Veterans’ Services Chief of Staff Paul Moran “was scheduled to testify but has withdrawn his participation,” prompting them to cancel the upcoming hearing on leadership, communications and chain of command issues at the facility.

The chairs, Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and Sen. Michael Rush, did not say if they plan to reschedule the hearing for a later date before they finalize their report about the March 2020 outbreak that killed at least 76 veterans at the home