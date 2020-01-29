Two Massachusetts representatives will not be seeking reelection

BOSTON (WWLP) – The elected officials that represent Western Massachusetts at the Statehouse could soon change.

In the last two days, Representative Aaron Vega and Representative Jose Tosado announced that they will not seek another term.

22News spoke with Representative Vega about his time in the legislature where he spent eight years working on higher education funding and “Breakfast After the Bell.”

Vega says candidates who may eyeing his seat should listen to their constituents.

You’re never going to know what issue is actually the most important in your district, you think you know what your district needs but you’ve got to listen to your district. I think that’s the most important thing. Representative Aaron Vega, D- Holyoke

The two elected officials leaving their positions have not said what’s next for them, but they both vowed to continue to help and support the communities they represent. Representative Tosado and Representative Vega will serve the rest of their term, giving up their seat when a new candidate is elected and sworn in January 2021.