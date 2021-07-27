Two-month sales tax proposal still hasn’t passed on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker’s two-month tax-free proposal is looking more and more like a pipe dream.

Governor Baker wants to extend the state’s sales tax holiday for two full months but so far his proposal has been met with nothing but resistance from many here on Beacon Hill. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano met with the governor on Monday to discuss his proposal.

If Baker’s plan passes the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax would be removed for the months of August and September. However, Statehouse leaders will need to sign off on it before the beginning of next month, and right now, they still aren’t sold on the plan.

“suffice it to say that agree to disagree might be the best way to describe our point of view. I still think it’s the right thing to do for the people of Massachusetts, they worked hard, they generated a big piece of that surplus. I think we should give a piece of it back to them,” the governor said on Monday.

Baker hoped the tax break would reinvest in the economy, putting money back into the pockets of families and small business owners across the state. As of right now, the tax-free holiday will only be a weekend affair. It is scheduled to take place on August 14 and 15.

