Two new judges approved, two more nominated

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker moved to fill two judicial vacancies Wednesday, tapping a former Suffolk County prosecutor and a Boston defense attorney for seats on the District Court bench.

Zachary Hillman, who worked more than eight years in the Appeals Unit under Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley, has been general counsel in the District Court system’s administrative office since 2017.

His duties there include advising Chief Justice Paul Dawley, drafting jury instructions and regulations, and developing educational programs for judges and clerks. According to his resume, the Acton resident argued over 90 cases in the Supreme Judicial Court and the Appeals Court while working for Conley’s office. He received high praise from the late SJC Chief Justice Ralph Gants in 2015.

The top jurist said Hillman was “acting in the highest tradition of the prosecutive trade” after he brought to light an omission of testimony that had gone unnoticed, and could have proved useful to defense counsel, according to a 2015 press release. Hillman also spent a year as a Superior Court law clerk after graduating from Suffolk Law in 2007.

If confirmed, he would fill the vacancy left in December by Judge Maurice Flynn, who was recently the first justice of Somerville District Court. SallyAnn Janulevicus has been a sole practitioner since 1991, a year after she graduated from New England School of Law, according to her resume. She maintains an office in downtown Boston and specializes in criminal defense, litigation, and domestic relations. Janulevicus taught legal writing at her alma mater as recently as January and is a Hearing Committee member for the Board of Bar Overseers.

She belongs to the Essex County Bar Association, has done pro bono work with groups including Essex County Attorneys Representing Children, and serves on the board of Salem State University Assistance Corporation. She would fill the seat left vacant in April by Judge David Dunbar Livingston. Governor’s Councilor Marilyn Devaney scheduled a public hearing on Hillman’s nomination for Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Councilor Terry Kennedy plans to preside over Janulevicus’ public interview next Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m.

The Governor’s Council on Wednesday unanimously confirmed two other Baker nominees — Lenox lawyer Nicholas Parsenios to the Probate and Family Court, and Judge Cathleen Campbell to the Superior Court. Both were approved 7-0 with Councilor Eileen Duff absent from the meeting. Councilor Mary Hurley said that although Parsenios is from Berkshire County, he will be serving in Hampden County to help alleviate a backlog of cases there.