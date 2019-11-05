U.S. Army veteran James Chartier completes 90-mile walk to Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – For the fourth time, retired Army Staff Sgt. James Chartier set out on foot to raise money and awareness for military personnel struggling with PTSD and homelessness.

Chartier began his journey on Friday at the AmVets post in Chicopee. This year, Chartier has more supporters marching with him, ranging in age from 16 to 71. They all said the 90-mile trek is just a small gesture to show past and present soldiers that they are not alone.

“The message is getting out there so I know it’s working and the response of the people has been phenomenal, we just need to keep working at it and eventually we’ll get to where we need to be,” Chartier said.

As Chartier approached the statehouse he was greeted by veterans who applauded his commitment to such an important cause.

When asked about his message to veterans who currently struggle with PTSD, Chartier advised them to seek the resources available through organizations like the VFW and American Legion.

For information on the programs for veterans check here.